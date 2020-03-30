Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) Holdings Trimmed by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) by 77.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200,195 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Canon were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAJ. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canon by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canon by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canon in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canon by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 124,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canon by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Canon alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Canon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CAJ opened at $21.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.53. Canon Inc has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. Canon had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 4.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canon Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Canon Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.