Credit Suisse AG Trims Stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,650 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RRR. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at $486,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1,848.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 6.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 341,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after buying an additional 20,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,438,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,200,000 after buying an additional 17,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $9.93 on Monday. Red Rock Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.84 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.51.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $460.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks raised Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Red Rock Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Red Rock Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

