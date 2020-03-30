Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for RBB Bancorp Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:RBB)

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for RBB Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RBB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. RBB Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ RBB opened at $13.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.20. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 119,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Kao purchased 9,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $159,485.30. 23.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

