Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Umpqua in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $310.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens raised shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Umpqua has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

UMPQ opened at $11.05 on Monday. Umpqua has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Umpqua by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,713,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Umpqua by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,905,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,832,000 after purchasing an additional 748,646 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Umpqua by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,596,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,664,000 after purchasing an additional 44,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Umpqua by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,649,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,888,000 after purchasing an additional 32,956 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the fourth quarter worth $45,752,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $177,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,338.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 11,951 shares of company stock worth $202,202 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

