Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Weight Watchers International, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:WW)

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Weight Watchers International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.20). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Weight Watchers International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $332.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.39 million.

WW has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Weight Watchers International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of WW opened at $16.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average is $35.29. Weight Watchers International has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $47.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Earnings History and Estimates for Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW)

Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Umpqua Holdings Corp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts
Umpqua Holdings Corp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts
Piper Sandler Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc
Piper Sandler Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Weight Watchers International, Inc. Lowered by Analyst
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Weight Watchers International, Inc. Lowered by Analyst
Piper Sandler Weighs in on Westamerica Bancorporation’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Piper Sandler Weighs in on Westamerica Bancorporation’s Q1 2020 Earnings
BidaskClub Upgrades Western Digital to Buy
BidaskClub Upgrades Western Digital to Buy
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ZEALAND PHARMA/S to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ZEALAND PHARMA/S to Sell


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report