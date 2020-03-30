BidaskClub Upgrades Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) to Buy

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

WDC has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $94.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Benchmark raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cascend Securities reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $42.25 on Friday. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 4,629 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $314,633.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 2,034 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $142,685.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,366,532.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,971 shares of company stock worth $2,478,832 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,685 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,072 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

