Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) to Sell

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2020

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery, design and development of peptide-based medicines. Zealand Pharma A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

ZEAL has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

NASDAQ ZEAL opened at $29.25 on Friday. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 7.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.64.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 17,378 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ZEALAND PHARMA/S in the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

