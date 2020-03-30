Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) to Sell

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is a publicly-owned, registered bank holding company whose subsidiaries are permitted to engage in banking and other financial services and businesses. They conduct their business through their wholly owned subsidiary, The Washington Trust Company, commercial bank. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Compass Point lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Washington Trust Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

NASDAQ WASH opened at $35.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $628.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.89. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.86 and a 52 week high of $54.96.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $48.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

