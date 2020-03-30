Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) to Hold

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivint Solar Inc. is a provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It designs, installs, and maintains cost-effective solar energy systems. The Company also offers photovoltaic installation software products and devices. Vivint Solar, Inc. is headquartered in Provo, Utah. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Vivint Solar to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Vivint Solar from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vivint Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of VSLR opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.83. Vivint Solar has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.15 million. Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 135.60% and a negative net margin of 29.96%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vivint Solar will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider L. Chance Allred sold 9,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $99,638.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas G. Plagemann sold 51,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $425,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,294.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 826,940 shares of company stock worth $7,668,934 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSLR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 214.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 49,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 39,273 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 549.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,318,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,609 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar in the third quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

