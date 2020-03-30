Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.09% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

Get Veritone alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Veritone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

Shares of VERI opened at $2.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85. Veritone has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 104.78% and a negative net margin of 125.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Veritone will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Veritone in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Veritone by 84.3% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 86,922 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Veritone in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Veritone in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Veritone in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritone (VERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.