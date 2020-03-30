Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yunji Sharing Technology Co., Ltd. is a mobile Internet company. It is engaged in the research, development and operation of E-business platform. Yunji Sharing Technology Co., Ltd. is based in Hangzhou, China. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on YJ. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Yunji from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yunji from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yunji from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Yunji from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

Shares of Yunji stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.71. Yunji has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.18.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $351.83 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yunji will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yunji by 629.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 185,121 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yunji during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yunji during the 4th quarter valued at $5,018,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Yunji during the 4th quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Yunji during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

