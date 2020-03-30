Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) to Buy

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.86% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Worthington Industries, Inc. has been North American’s premier, value-added steel processor, providing customers with wide ranging capabilities, products and services for a variety of markets including automotive, construction and agriculture. Worthington is also the leading global supplier of pressure tanks and cylinders. The company manufactures a host of pressure cylinders products for industrial gas and cryogenic applications, transportation and alternative fuel storage, oil and gas equipment, and consumer brand retail products, including Bernzomatic, Coleman and Balloon Time. They have built a reputation on quality, safety and regulatory compliance, ensuring the protection of their employees, customers and industry. In fact, designing and building protective structures is another one of their specialties. Worthington manufactures custom-engineered, open and enclosed cabs, and operator stations for the smallest utility equipment to the largest earth-moving machinery in the world. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

WOR stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Worthington Industries has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $44.69.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Worthington Industries had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Worthington Industries will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Worthington Industries by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,964,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,259,000 after acquiring an additional 263,472 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after buying an additional 63,208 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,457,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 485,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,480,000 after buying an additional 19,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after buying an additional 105,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

