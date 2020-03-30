BidaskClub Downgrades Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) to Buy

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.00.

Shares of WLTW opened at $167.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82. Willis Towers Watson has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $220.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.55%. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

