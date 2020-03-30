Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) to Hold

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zynex, Inc. engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the electrotherapy, and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation markets primarily in the United States. The company primarily offers electrotherapy products for pain relief and pain management; and NeuroMove for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company’s product lines are fully developed, FDA-cleared, commercially sold, and have been developed to uphold the Company’s mission of improving the quality of life for patients suffering from impaired mobility due to stroke, spinal cord injury, or debilitating and chronic pain. Zynex markets its products through commissioned and independent sales representatives, as well as directly to end users through advertisements and articles in relevant publications and on the Internet. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

Get Zynex alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Zynex from $12.00 to $19.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

ZYXI opened at $10.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.96 million, a P/E ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 1.05. Zynex has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The business had revenue of $14.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zynex will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zynex by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynex by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 293,400 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Zynex in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zynex by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 21,262 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Zynex by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 17,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynex (ZYXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.