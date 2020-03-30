Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

XENE opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $400.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.36. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.12.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $3.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,949,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,552,000 after acquiring an additional 207,475 shares during the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 992,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,007,000 after acquiring an additional 389,444 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 107,077 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,709,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

