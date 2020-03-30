Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TIGO. TheStreet raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Millicom International Cellular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $28.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Millicom International Cellular has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $62.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.51.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Millicom International Cellular will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 224.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter worth $1,495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

