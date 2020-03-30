Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.75 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WETF. BidaskClub downgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wisdom Tree Investments from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wisdom Tree Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF opened at $2.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.30 million, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.45. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Wisdom Tree Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg acquired 177,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $759,754.71. Also, insider Jeremy Schwartz acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $46,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 345,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,344. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 16,424,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,925 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 9,417,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,579,000 after purchasing an additional 30,008 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,086,000 after purchasing an additional 201,302 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,889,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 609,287 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 13.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,780,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after acquiring an additional 333,687 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

