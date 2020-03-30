Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.04% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Williams Industrial Services Group provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification and plant management support services. It serves nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical and other process and manufacturing industries. Williams Industrial Services Group, formerly known as Global Power Equipment Group, is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WLMS. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Williams Industrial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WLMS opened at $1.14 on Friday. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $66.81 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Williams Industrial Services Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification, and plant management support services to the nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical, and other process and manufacturing industries. The company offers nuclear power plant maintenance, modification, and construction services; maintenance, repair, and capital project services for other industrial and power generation facilities, including paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, and natural gas; and repair, modifications, maintenance, and builds services for municipal water and wastewater facilities.

