World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “World Acceptance Corporation is engaged in the small-loan consumer finance business, offering short-term small loans, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. “

WRLD has been the topic of several other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $55.58 on Friday. World Acceptance has a 52 week low of $50.70 and a 52 week high of $175.78. The company has a quick ratio of 20.84, a current ratio of 20.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $460.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.04.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($1.26). World Acceptance had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. World Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that World Acceptance will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 244.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

