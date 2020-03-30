WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $224.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.55% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson raised WD-40 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

WDFC stock opened at $197.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.77. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $153.91 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 0.34.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.11). WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $98.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Steven A. Brass sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $128,047.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in WD-40 by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,547,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in WD-40 by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in WD-40 by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

