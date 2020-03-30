WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $224.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.55% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson raised WD-40 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

WDFC stock opened at $197.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.77. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $153.91 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 0.34.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.11). WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $98.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Steven A. Brass sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $128,047.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in WD-40 by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,547,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in WD-40 by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in WD-40 by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WD-40 (WDFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BidaskClub Upgrades Western Digital to Buy
BidaskClub Upgrades Western Digital to Buy
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ZEALAND PHARMA/S to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ZEALAND PHARMA/S to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Washington Trust Bancorp to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Washington Trust Bancorp to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vivint Solar to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vivint Solar to Hold
Veritone Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
Veritone Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
Yunji Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Yunji Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report