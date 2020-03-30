WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WSFS Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. WSFS provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial and consumer lending services, as well as cash management services funding these activities primarily with retail deposits and borrowings. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.92.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. WSFS Financial has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $46.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.51 and its 200 day moving average is $40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.17.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $159.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 50,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $2,077,853.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,429.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 26.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the third quarter valued at about $781,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 11.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

