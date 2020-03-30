ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zovio Inc. is an education technology services company which partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. Zovio Inc., formerly known as Bridgepoint Education Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get ZovioInc . alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ZovioInc . in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of ZovioInc . stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.88. ZovioInc . has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $7.09.

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $96.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.50 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZVO. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of ZovioInc . by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,975,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 653,622 shares during the period. 1060 Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ZovioInc . by 267.8% in the 4th quarter. 1060 Capital LLC now owns 588,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 428,640 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ZovioInc . by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,277,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 283,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ZovioInc . by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,869,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 122,158 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ZovioInc . by 2,075.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 81,077 shares during the period.

About ZovioInc .

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company provides data management and software to curriculum and financial aid, including enrollment, retention, academic, and tuition for higher education institutions; upskilling courses, degree programs, and certifications for employers; and programs, such as work at your own pace, certificates, micro-badge programs, and college degree programs for learners.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZovioInc . (ZVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZovioInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZovioInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.