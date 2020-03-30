Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TWST. Zacks Investment Research cut Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $30.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.29. Twist Bioscience has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.05.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.17). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 234.22% and a negative return on equity of 86.44%. The company had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 million. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,466 shares in the company, valued at $708,614.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $91,143.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,548.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,859 shares of company stock worth $752,412. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 7,776.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,228,000 after acquiring an additional 836,324 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 459.9% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 54,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 44,459 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 31,274 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 142,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 14,672 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 446.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 34,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

