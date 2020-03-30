Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zai Lab Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on medicines for cancer, autoimmune and infectious diseases primarily in China. The company’s product pipeline consists of ZL-2306, ZL-2401, ZL-2301, ZL-3101, ZL-2302 and ZL-1101 which are in clinical stage. Zai Lab Ltd is based in Pudong, China. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZLAB. BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Zai Lab from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.11.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $50.96 on Friday. Zai Lab has a one year low of $23.42 and a one year high of $63.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.15.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Zai Lab will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 608.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 496.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

