Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

VST has been the subject of several other reports. Vertical Research started coverage on Vistra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Vistra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $16.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.71. Vistra Energy has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.68.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 6,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.61 per share, for a total transaction of $101,393.40. Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $246,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 46,940 shares of company stock worth $605,993. 14.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 57,672 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Vistra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 362.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vistra Energy by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Vistra Energy by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 111,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 56,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

