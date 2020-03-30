Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) to Strong Sell

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Viomi Technology in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ VIOT opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83. The company has a market cap of $354.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.52. Viomi Technology has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $15.84.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $250.17 million for the quarter. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 6.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Viomi Technology will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOT. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hershey Trust Co. boosted its stake in Viomi Technology by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Viomi Technology by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 41,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 15,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Institute of Technology acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

