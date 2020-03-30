Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) to “Buy”

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, "Waterstone Mortgage Corp. is committed to providing customers with exceptional customer service."

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WSBF. ValuEngine cut shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $14.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $397.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.74. Waterstone Financial has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.94 million for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 9.25%. On average, analysts expect that Waterstone Financial will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSBF. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,235 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,422 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,483,000 after purchasing an additional 21,489 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 14,893 shares during the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

