Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Tilray in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from to in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tilray presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.41.

Shares of TLRY opened at $9.10 on Friday. Tilray has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $66.40. The stock has a market cap of $822.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 3.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.27). Tilray had a negative net margin of 191.75% and a negative return on equity of 46.96%. The company had revenue of $46.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Tilray’s revenue was up 202.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tilray will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $1,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,696,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,456,301.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 134.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 92,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 53,008 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 66,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 18,381 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at $924,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Tilray by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

