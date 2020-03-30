Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.70 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) will post sales of $5.70 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.69 billion. Broadcom posted sales of $5.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year sales of $23.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.33 billion to $25.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $25.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.95 billion to $26.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 69.53%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.55 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Broadcom from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Broadcom from $366.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.81.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $230.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.30. The firm has a market cap of $97.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $331.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $23,326,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 420,938 shares of company stock valued at $121,050,177. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $1,159,267,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,539,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,335,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,628 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,053,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $333,055,000 after purchasing an additional 545,500 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $602,751,000 after purchasing an additional 494,761 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $135,646,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

