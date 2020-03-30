$110.09 Million in Sales Expected for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) will announce $110.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $105.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.00 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- posted sales of $39.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 180.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will report full-year sales of $532.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $501.00 million to $558.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $804.90 million, with estimates ranging from $719.90 million to $989.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.32). GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1528.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

GWPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $203.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.54.

In related news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $3,978,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,221,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,248,684.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $8,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,421,521 shares in the company, valued at $70,059,158.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,523,304 shares of company stock worth $12,684,148 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,623,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $378,824,000 after buying an additional 14,697 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,736,000 after buying an additional 467,520 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,104,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,497,000 after buying an additional 159,491 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 972,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,673,000 after purchasing an additional 17,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 906,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,828,000 after purchasing an additional 443,908 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock opened at $85.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -186.41 and a beta of 2.12. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 52-week low of $67.98 and a 52-week high of $196.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.33.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

