Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) versus Synlogic (NYSE:SYBX) Financial Analysis

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) and Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Mallinckrodt and Synlogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mallinckrodt -31.51% 27.05% 7.27% Synlogic -2,310.98% -33.22% -27.36%

Mallinckrodt has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synlogic has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.2% of Mallinckrodt shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of Synlogic shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Mallinckrodt shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of Synlogic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mallinckrodt and Synlogic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mallinckrodt $3.16 billion 0.06 -$996.50 million $8.88 0.25 Synlogic $2.22 million 26.88 -$51.37 million ($1.70) -1.09

Synlogic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mallinckrodt. Synlogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mallinckrodt, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mallinckrodt and Synlogic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mallinckrodt 2 10 3 0 2.07 Synlogic 1 1 5 0 2.57

Mallinckrodt presently has a consensus price target of $8.27, suggesting a potential upside of 270.70%. Synlogic has a consensus price target of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 746.85%. Given Synlogic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Synlogic is more favorable than Mallinckrodt.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products. It offers H.P. Acthar Gel, an injectable drug for various indications, such as rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, infantile spasms, systemic lupus erythematosus, polymyositis, and others; Inomax, a vasodilator to enhance oxygenation and reduce the need for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation; Ofirmev, an intravenous formulation of acetaminophen for pain management; and Therakos photopheresis, an immunotherapy treatment platform. The company is also developing Terlipressin for the treatment of hepatorenal syndrome; StrataGraft, which is in Phase III and II clinical development for the treatment of burns; Stannsoporfin, a heme oxygenase inhibitor for the treatment of jaundice; Xenon gas for inhalation; MNK-6105 and MNK-6106, an ammonia scavenger for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy, a neuropsychiatric syndrome associated with hyperammonemia; VTS-270 that is in Phase III development for Niemann-Pick Type C, a neurodegenerative disease; and CPP-1X/sulindac, which is in Phase III development for Familial Adenomatous Polyposis. It markets its branded products to physicians, pharmacists, pharmacy buyers, hospital procurement departments, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty pharmacies. The company was founded in 1867 and is based in Staines-Upon-Thames, the United Kingdom.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc. a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria. The company is also developing SYNB1891, an intratumorally administered synthetic biotic medicine to treat immuno-oncology solid tumors. It has collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.à.r.l. to develop synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Ginkgo Bioworks to enable the discovery of new living medicines. Synlogic, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

