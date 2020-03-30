Analyzing Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) and Cision (NASDAQ:CISN)

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) and Cision (NYSE:CISN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Datasea alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Datasea and Cision, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datasea 0 0 0 0 N/A Cision 0 7 1 0 2.13

Cision has a consensus price target of $11.20, suggesting a potential upside of 12.11%. Given Cision’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cision is more favorable than Datasea.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Datasea shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of Cision shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Cision shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Datasea has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cision has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Datasea and Cision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datasea N/A -33.47% -25.42% Cision -0.70% 25.62% 5.25%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Datasea and Cision’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datasea $10,000.00 3,894.84 -$1.42 million N/A N/A Cision $730.37 million 2.03 -$24.39 million $0.83 12.04

Datasea has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cision.

Summary

Cision beats Datasea on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Datasea

Datasea Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist attractions, and public communities in the People's Republic of China. It develops safe campus security systems, as well as focuses on developing scenic area security systems and public community security systems. The company markets and sells its smart security products, services, and solutions to governments, enterprises, institutions, families, and individuals through its distributors and city government partners. It also develops and offers education-related technologies to build campus networks, education management systems, education cloud platforms, science education platforms, and other education systems used in schools. The company was formerly known as Rose Rock, Inc. and changed its name to Datasea Inc. in October 2015. Datasea Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Cision

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, a cloud-based platform that enables companies and brands to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts. The company also provides PR Newswire that offers wire distribution services, as well as a suite of products and services for investor relations professionals, including distribution of earnings and other material news, Webcasts and conference calls, IR Website hosting, and virtual investor conferences. In addition, it offers media monitoring software that tracks and monitors content on digital, print, social, and broadcast sources. Further, the company enables its customers to assess media coverage by collecting and analyzing data and metrics on audience engagement, campaign reach and effectiveness, sentiment, and competitive benchmarking to quantify campaign results of earned media strategies, as well as provides data-driven insights that inform the creation of future campaigns and marketing investment. Cision Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Datasea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datasea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.