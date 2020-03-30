1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FCOB) and Limestone Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LMST) Head-To-Head Review

1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FCOB) and Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH and Limestone Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH $26.98 million 0.94 $3.22 million N/A N/A Limestone Bancorp $55.50 million 1.10 $10.52 million $1.44 6.77

Limestone Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH.

Volatility and Risk

1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limestone Bancorp has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.4% of 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of Limestone Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of Limestone Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH and Limestone Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH 11.95% 6.98% 0.59% Limestone Bancorp 18.95% 10.56% 0.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH and Limestone Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Limestone Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Limestone Bancorp has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.62%. Given Limestone Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Limestone Bancorp is more favorable than 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH.

Summary

Limestone Bancorp beats 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH Company Profile

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts fund accounts, and business and personal checking accounts. It also provides home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, car loans, personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, construction loans, lines of credit, equipment and vehicle financing, and other loans; and SBA loans for various general business purposes, including working capital, machinery and equipment, furniture and fixtures, land and building, leasehold improvements, and debt refinancing. In addition, the company offers a range of merchant services comprising card services, night depository, bulk cash processing, coin and currency ordering, and other services; VISA CheckCards; wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, and other additional services; and online banking, mobile banking, telephone banking, government banking, and ATM services. It operates two branch offices located in Collingswood and Westville, New Jersey. 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Collingswood, New Jersey.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc. that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates. It also provides commercial loans for equipment purchases, working capital, and other financing needs of business enterprises; and commercial real estate loans that include loans on properties occupied by borrowers and tenants, as well as construction and development loans secured by land under development, or homes and commercial buildings under construction. In addition, the company offers residential real estate loans; consumer loans; agriculture loans secured by livestock, crops, and equipment; and other loans, including loans to municipalities, loans secured by stock, and overdrafts. Further, it provides drive-through banking facilities, automatic teller machines, personalized checks, credit and debit cards, electronic funds transfers through ACH services, domestic and foreign wire transfers, and loan and deposit sweep accounts; and night depository, Internet and mobile banking, treasury management, remote deposit, cash management, and vault services. The company primarily serves small to medium-sized businesses, and business owners and employees, as well as other executives and professionals. It operates 15 banking offices in 12 counties in Kentucky. The company was formerly known as Porter Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Limestone Bancorp, Inc. in May 2018. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

