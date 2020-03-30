Analyzing IAA (IAA) and Its Rivals

IAA (NYSE: IAA) is one of 22 public companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare IAA to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares IAA and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAA N/A N/A N/A IAA Competitors 3.72% -779.13% 3.81%

This is a summary of recent ratings for IAA and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAA 0 0 9 0 3.00 IAA Competitors 275 1066 1112 57 2.38

IAA presently has a consensus target price of $47.29, suggesting a potential upside of 46.35%. As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies have a potential upside of 63.59%. Given IAA’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IAA has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IAA and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IAA $1.44 billion $193.20 million 20.07 IAA Competitors $8.13 billion $201.00 million 7.63

IAA’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than IAA. IAA is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.2% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IAA competitors beat IAA on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About IAA

IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 179 salvage vehicle auction sites in the United States and Canada; and 14 locations in the United Kingdom. Insurance Auto Auctions, Inc. serves insurance companies, used vehicle dealers, rental car and fleet leasing companies, auto lenders, non-profit organizations, and the general public. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Westchester, Illinois. IAA, Inc.(NYSE:IAA) operates independently of KAR Auction Services, Inc. as of June 28, 2019.

