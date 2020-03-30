LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ) and Nlight (OTCMKTS:LASR) Critical Review

LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ) and Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

LDK Solar has a beta of 6.17, indicating that its stock price is 517% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nlight has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

78.7% of Nlight shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Nlight shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LDK Solar and Nlight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A Nlight -7.29% -3.94% -3.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for LDK Solar and Nlight, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LDK Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A Nlight 0 2 3 0 2.60

Nlight has a consensus price target of $19.20, suggesting a potential upside of 70.21%. Given Nlight’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nlight is more favorable than LDK Solar.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LDK Solar and Nlight’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nlight $176.62 million 2.45 -$12.88 million ($0.24) -47.00

LDK Solar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nlight.

Summary

Nlight beats LDK Solar on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LDK Solar

LDK Solar Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets photovoltaic (PV) products in the People's Republic of China, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and North America. The company operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Other PV Products. It produces and sells solar-grade and electronic-grade polysilicon. The company also manufactures and sells multicrystalline and monocrystalline solar wafers to manufacturers of solar cells and solar modules; and PV cells and PV modules. In addition, it provides solar module processing services; designs and develops solar farm projects, as well as offers related engineering, procurement, and construction services for solar farm projects; and sells silicon materials, which include ingots and polysilicon scraps. LDK Solar CO., Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in Xinyu, the People's Republic of China.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

