Comparing Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) & Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) and Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.4% of Bank of Montreal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.9% of Scully Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Bank of Montreal shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Scully Royalty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bank of Montreal and Scully Royalty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Montreal 1 7 3 0 2.18 Scully Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus price target of $93.60, suggesting a potential upside of 96.76%. Given Bank of Montreal’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of Montreal is more favorable than Scully Royalty.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank of Montreal and Scully Royalty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Montreal $29.16 billion 1.04 $4.33 billion $7.10 6.70 Scully Royalty $107.82 million 0.92 $86.62 million N/A N/A

Bank of Montreal has higher revenue and earnings than Scully Royalty.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Montreal and Scully Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Montreal 14.99% 13.89% 0.75% Scully Royalty N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bank of Montreal beats Scully Royalty on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products. It also offers equity and debt underwriting, corporate lending and project financing, mergers and acquisitions advisory services, securitization, treasury management, risk management, equity and fixed income research, and institutional sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and government clients. In addition, the company offers trade finance, investment management, online investing, trust and estate services, tax planning, and investment solutions to institutional investors, as well as industry-leading research, sales, and trading services. It operates approximately 1,500 branches in Canada and the United States, as well as offices in 27 jurisdictions. The company was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Scully Royalty

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as a merchant banking company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Banking and All Other. The Merchant Banking segment includes interest in an iron ore mine, captive supply assets and financial services, proprietary investing activities, and hydrocarbon interests. This segment holds various production assets, including a zinc alloy processing facility located in Slovakia; a hydro-electric power plant located in Africa; a non-ferrous rolling mill in Germany; and hydrocarbon production and processing assets in Canada, as well as a mining sub-lease of the lands upon which the Scully iron ore mine is situated in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. This segment also offers specialty banking services with a focus on merchant banking products and services for corporations and institutions. The All Other segment is involved in the business activities related to medical equipment, instruments, supplies, and services. The company was formerly known as MFC Bancorp Ltd. and changed its name to Scully Royalty Ltd. in June 2019. Scully Royalty Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

