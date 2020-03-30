Analysts Expect Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $576.42 Million

Analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) will report $576.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $583.70 million and the lowest is $567.00 million. Floor & Decor posted sales of $477.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year sales of $2.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.08 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

FND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from to in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $33.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.61. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $62.62. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

