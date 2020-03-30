$118.59 Million in Sales Expected for Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) to post sales of $118.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $113.90 million to $122.06 million. Purple Innovation reported sales of $83.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full year sales of $528.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $422.80 million to $569.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $618.87 million, with estimates ranging from $474.80 million to $676.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.52 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 2,090.83% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Purple Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Purple Innovation from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Purple Innovation from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Purple Innovation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 8,226,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,497,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,669,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,742,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,215,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $7.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $396.08 million, a PE ratio of -22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $15.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.40.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

