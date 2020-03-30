Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $707.74 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will post $707.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $704.62 million to $711.10 million. Boston Properties posted sales of $679.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year sales of $2.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $706.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

BXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

Shares of BXP opened at $93.82 on Monday. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $77.21 and a 52-week high of $147.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

In related news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 27,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.67, for a total value of $3,971,914.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 208,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,228,362.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $405,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,250 shares of company stock worth $12,626,628 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 1,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

