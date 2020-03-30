Analysts Expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $627.18 Million

Brokerages forecast that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will post sales of $627.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $625.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $629.60 million. Teleflex reported sales of $613.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year sales of $2.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.06. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from to in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $405.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $378.00 price objective (up from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.00.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $282.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.32. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $221.27 and a 52-week high of $398.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $335.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $50,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $238,955.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total transaction of $258,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,868,463.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,350 shares of company stock worth $456,492. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Teleflex by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 362.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 5,725.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

