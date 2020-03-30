Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.46 Million

Brokerages expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) to post $16.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.61 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) posted sales of $15.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) will report full year sales of $66.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.80 million to $66.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $68.27 million, with estimates ranging from $67.90 million to $68.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH).

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.97%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.63 per share, for a total transaction of $78,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,873.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FMAO opened at $24.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.43. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $32.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (FMAO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.