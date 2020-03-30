Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $643.84 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) to announce sales of $643.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mercadolibre’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $676.80 million and the lowest is $613.50 million. Mercadolibre posted sales of $473.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercadolibre will report full-year sales of $3.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mercadolibre.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.97 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The company’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. BidaskClub cut shares of Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $670.00 price objective (up from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $701.60.

Shares of MELI opened at $471.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $608.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $586.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of -129.87 and a beta of 1.56. Mercadolibre has a fifty-two week low of $422.22 and a fifty-two week high of $756.48.

In other news, Director Meyer Malka acquired 5,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $522.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,065,431.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MELI. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mercadolibre in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

