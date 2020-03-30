Brokerages Expect Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.52 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) will announce sales of $9.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Nike’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.24 billion. Nike posted sales of $10.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nike will report full-year sales of $40.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.10 billion to $42.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $43.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.91 billion to $46.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nike.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC downgraded shares of Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.79.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,416 shares of company stock valued at $26,011,454 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pantheon Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter worth $960,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth $1,149,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nike stock opened at $83.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $131.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.66 and its 200 day moving average is $93.61. Nike has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

