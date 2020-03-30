$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) to announce $1.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.23 billion. Carvana reported sales of $755.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carvana will report full year sales of $5.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $6.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $8.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 98.28%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Carvana from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Carvana from $110.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Carvana from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carvana from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.94.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $49.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.87. Carvana has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $115.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.57.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $29,410,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,774,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,431,000 after acquiring an additional 170,087 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Carvana by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 872,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,613,000 after purchasing an additional 584,622 shares during the period. ShawSpring Partners LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 640,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,984,000 after purchasing an additional 35,780 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Carvana by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 627,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,803,000 after purchasing an additional 16,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

