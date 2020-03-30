Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will report $1.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the lowest is $1.12 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $858.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $5.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $5.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.83 billion to $6.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.15.

VRTX stock opened at $217.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.18. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $163.68 and a 12-month high of $249.85. The firm has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $311,589.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,349 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,943.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total transaction of $5,610,919.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,517 shares in the company, valued at $7,556,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,108 shares of company stock worth $26,776,159. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,405 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,532,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

