Deutsche Bank Reiterates €75.00 Price Target for Continental (ETR:CON)

Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Independent Research set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €106.64 ($124.00).

CON stock opened at €64.70 ($75.23) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €89.71 and a 200 day moving average price of €110.73. Continental has a fifty-two week low of €51.45 ($59.83) and a fifty-two week high of €157.40 ($183.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion and a PE ratio of -10.55.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

