Deutsche Bank Reiterates €75.00 Price Target for Continental (ETR:CON)

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Independent Research set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €106.64 ($124.00).

CON stock opened at €64.70 ($75.23) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €89.71 and a 200 day moving average price of €110.73. Continental has a fifty-two week low of €51.45 ($59.83) and a fifty-two week high of €157.40 ($183.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion and a PE ratio of -10.55.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Analyst Recommendations for Continental (ETR:CON)

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Deutsche Bank Reiterates €75.00 Price Target for Continental
Deutsche Bank Reiterates €75.00 Price Target for Continental
William Blair Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
William Blair Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Colfax Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Colfax Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings
William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for CDW
William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for CDW
Chemours Co Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share
Chemours Co Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share
Cathay General Bancorp Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share
Cathay General Bancorp Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report