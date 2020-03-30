William Blair Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) – William Blair dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Check Point Software Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now expects that the technology company will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.23. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 41.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CHKP. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $99.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.24. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $132.76.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

