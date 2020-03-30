William Blair Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) – William Blair dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Check Point Software Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now expects that the technology company will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.23. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 41.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CHKP. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $99.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.24. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $132.76.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Earnings History and Estimates for Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Deutsche Bank Reiterates €75.00 Price Target for Continental
Deutsche Bank Reiterates €75.00 Price Target for Continental
William Blair Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
William Blair Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Colfax Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Colfax Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings
William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for CDW
William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for CDW
Chemours Co Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share
Chemours Co Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share
Cathay General Bancorp Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share
Cathay General Bancorp Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report