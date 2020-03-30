Brokers Issue Forecasts for Colfax Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CFX)

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2020

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Colfax in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Colfax’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $888.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.30 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Colfax from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Colfax from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Colfax from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Colfax in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $18.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average of $32.52. Colfax has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $39.30.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $822,158.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 457.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 940.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

Earnings History and Estimates for Colfax (NYSE:CFX)

