William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of CDW in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.34. William Blair also issued estimates for CDW’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Get CDW alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.50.

CDW stock opened at $93.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.12. CDW has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

In other news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Chong sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $831,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,492,764.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,200 shares of company stock worth $1,686,428. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.