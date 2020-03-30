Chemours Co Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NYSE:CC)

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Chemours in a report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Chemours’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra upgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.23.

NYSE:CC opened at $9.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Chemours has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $41.60.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 52.65% and a negative net margin of 0.92%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.52%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 220,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,532,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider E Bryan Snell acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $111,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 141,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,193.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Chemours by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

